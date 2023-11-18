WATCH: Nong-O goes berserk in complete evisceration of Alaverdi Ramazanov at inaugural ONE Friday Fights card

Before losing the ONE bantamweight world title to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 via first-round knockout, Nong-O Hama was able to defend that championship against former ONE kickboxing bantamweight world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Nong-O scored a third-round knockout of Ramazanov in the main event of the inaugural ONE Friday Fights in January 2023 to secure his seventh title defense since winning the golden belt in February 2019.

This highlight-reel finish was posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account on November 17, 2023, with the caption:

“Right to the body 💥 Can Nong-O jump back into the W column against Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46? @nongogaiyanghadao”

The 37-year-old Thai superstar put the ‘Babyface Killer’ to school with his powerful combinations that eventually found home to his body and folded him down the canvas. Ramazanov failed to answer the 10-second count from referee Olivier Coste and officially awarded the win to Nong-O.

Instagram users @silenthyde and @limktg_7132 were left stunned by this performance by the Evolve MMA representative and believe that he will get a bounce-back victory against his upcoming opponent, Nico Carillo.

They commented:

“This was Super Saiyan Nong-O”

“Yes!! The legend Nong-O gonna be back with a vengeance 🇹🇭✊🔥🔥”

Nong-O and Carillo will be part of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, 2023, which will be headlined by the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship match of Tawancahi PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The event goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will be available to stream on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.