With 265 career wins under his belt, Nong-O Hama has delivered some of the biggest knockouts in Muay Thai history.

On Friday night, Nong-O will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok determined to add another clip to his already lengthy highlight reel as he squares off with former ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty. Before the Thai sensation puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line, ONE Championship looks back at some of Nong-O Hama’s most impressive performances inside the Circle.

“Before longtime ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama defends his World Title for the eighth time against British striking star Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, relive all of his terrifying knockouts in ONE so far!”

Among the highlights included is Nong-O Hama’s impressive two-minute destruction of another British striking standout, Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison. Stepping into the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event determined to score the biggest win of his career, Harrison was instead dealt a devastating loss after eating an especially brutal leg kick.

Nong-O followed up that performance with a third-round knockout of Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January, extending his undefeated streak to 10 with the last five coming by way of KO.

Jonathan Haggerty will have the full support of countryman Liam Harrison, but ‘The Hitman’ believes ONE Fight Night 9 could be a very long night for the former flyweight champion.

“I mean Nong-O is absolutely devastating, he’s on incredible form at the minute, he’s won his last five or six by stoppage,” Harrison said in an interview with The MMA Superfan. “His last time out against Alaverdi, he looked very good. It’s gonna be a very tough night in the office for Jonathan.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

