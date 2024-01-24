Combat sports athletes are highly regarded for their physical prowess when they are out fighting, but one underrated aspect of theirs is how strong their minds actually are.

Current ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has that in spades and is one of the main reasons why fans have high regard for his career which dates back to 2009.

'Mighty Mouse' has never been one to shy away from sharing his perspective, and on his YouTube channel, he broke down Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s historic clash last September.

Johnson pointed out how effectively the Thai stars utilized their elbows to perfection:

“We just saw Rodtang and Superlek cross the distance by throwing elbows. It’s a Muay Thai fight… The damage doesn’t really come from the kickboxing, it comes from the elbow. The elbows are the biggest weapon these two gentlemen have.”

He continued:

“Look at that elbow from Rodtang right there. Like I said, this is where these two gentlemen shine right here is in the Muay Thai space.”

He also pointed out the other subtleties in Muay Thai that are not available in kickboxing, sharing what Superlek can and cannot use in his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship defense against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 on Sunday, January 28, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Watch Johnson’s entire breakdown of Superlek versus Rodtang below:

Johnson’s next potential bout

Currently, Johnson is not scheduled to fight on a ONE Championship card, though ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks has been eying a superfight with him for quite some time.

However, the 'Monkey God' will first need to end his rivalry with Joshua Pacio come ONE 166 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 and ONE 166 from your location.