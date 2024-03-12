WATCH: Phetjeeja captures undisputed atomweight kickboxing gold in proper barnburner against Janet Todd

Thai sensation Phetjeeja scored the biggest win of her combat sports career at ONE Fight Night 20.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The Queen’ stepped into the ring determined to trade in her interim title for undisputed gold in a main event showdown with Janet Todd. Through five intense rounds of action, Phetjeeja took the absolute best that ‘JT’ had and gave it right back, earning a unanimous decision victory to become the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

With the victory, ‘The Queen’ is officially 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner, including four wins in the art of eight limbs and back-to-back W’s in kickboxing.

Phetjeeja sets her sights on a second ONE world championship

Days after wrapping 26 pounds of gold around her waist, Phetjeeja already has her sights set on becoming a two-sport queen, eyeing Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

“I think there’s a high chance of us facing each other soon,” she said in a post-fight interview. “Champion versus champion. I think it’s more likely that I'll go for the Muay Thai belt.”

Rodrigues successfully defended her title in the ONE Fight Night 20 co-main event, dispatching the always-tough Cristina Morales in yet another dominant title defense.

