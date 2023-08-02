WATCH: Rodtang goes berserk against Walter Goncalves in first defense of flyweight Muay Thai throne

Never before has Rodtang Jitmuangon been “manhandled” inside the Muay Thai ring, either in the past or present, as when he fought Walter Goncalves back in October 2019.

By the time Rodtang was scheduled to make his defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, he was embraced by the public as the consummate showman.

He would continuously mock and bully opponents with his showboating ways, walk through their best punches with a massive grin on his face, and play to the energy of the crowd to demoralize opponents for failing to hit him.

Those mind games would have worked on any other guy, but it didn’t work against Walter Goncalves.

The former Brazilian newcomer and WPMF world champion had faced a number of Thai athletes in his professional career to be able to defend himself against the theatrics that is so prevalent in Thai boxing.

So on October 13, he shocked the world when he gave Rodtang a taste of his own medicine.

Watch Rodtang go berserk against Goncalves after being “mandhandled” for five rounds:

As you soon discover, Rodtang walked away from that fight only inches away from defeat. He won the bout by split decision after putting in five hard rounds with the Brazilian craftsman.

Now that ‘The Iron Man’ is on the lookout for another full-out brawl, why not bring back the only man that gave him hell?

This week, ONE Championship asked the fans how they felt about watching their rematch, and this is how they replied.

