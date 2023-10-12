WATCH: Rodtang shows Mitch Chilson how evasive movement can lead to offensive sequence

ONE Championship commentator and former MMA fighter Mitch Chilson has courageously put himself in the crossfire to learn techniques from one of the baddest Muay Thai strikers on the planet, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The fitness enthusiast met up with Rodtang this week in a bid to show the fans how the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion creates an offensive opportunity when a leg kick gets caught.

Rodtang demonstrated one of his famous moves using Mitch as his dummy in a hilarious sequence they posted on Instagram. Mitch wrote on Instagram.

“Rodtang doing Rodtang things..You usually see these kind of moves in seminars or videos. Rarely do you see them at the highest levels. Who do you think of @rodtang_jimungnon defense? #onechampionship #muaythai.”

Rodtang is somewhat famous for this move. He utilized it in real-time against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in their second ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title clash at ONE: A New Tomorrow.

The move is Rodtang’s own creation and is extremely rare to see because of its level of difficulty, but as Mitch said before, the Muay Thai master just makes it look so easy. Hence, the reason why he’s one of the toughest fighters in the division to beat.

‘The Iron Man’ is insanely strong as well as fast. He was an accomplished Muay Thai artist before arriving in ONE Championship, but now he’s on a level of his own.

He learns new tricks from the best of the best including kickboxing superstars like former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and Muay Thai rival and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Although many fighters tend to rest on their laurels alone, not Rodtang. He absorbs new knowledge every day with the goal of becoming the greatest Muay Thai striker of all time.