Watch Ruotolo twins go to absolute war against each other in training session

They may be twin brothers, but Kade and Tye Ruotolo are absolutely unforgiving towards each other in training.

FloGrappling recently uploaded a video of the submission grappling phenoms going at each other for 10 minutes. From the looks of it, the twins weren’t keen on going easy against each other.

Both were unrelenting in isolating a joint or a limb throughout the exchange. Even on the feet, the twins were still going at it.

Watch the Ruotolo twins train below:

Tye and Kade were also aggressive on their takedown attempts and each wanted nothing more than to drive their brother to the ground.

During their session, Tye even tried locking in the D’Arce choke that he and his brother have turned into their signature hold.

Ultimately, the brothers secured submissions against each other that fans in the video’s comments section couldn’t help but notice.

PUREGRAPP wrote: “When your toughest competition in the world is your own twin brother, you are bound to become great. Good for these kids; I really like them and appreciate what they do."

Musashi chimed in: “Wish I had a twin brother. That’s a sparring partner for life right there 💯🙏.”

James Holden commented: “That reverse buggy choke looked tight. Looks like it hurt Kade's neck lol. He did his best not to tap 😅.”

Tye Ruotolo is set to get back in the circle when he faces ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The card is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States and is set for May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Kade Ruotolo, meanwhile, will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 are available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

