WATCH: Ruotolo twins Tye and Kade show each other no mercy while training in Mexico

Through their runs in ONE Championship, Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother Tye have proven themselves to be the hottest things in submission grappling.

Still just 20 years of age, they are already competing at the pinnacle of the sport with a list of accolades behind them.

With Kade holding the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship, Tye will look to join him at the top when he competes for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling title after his unbeaten run inside the circle.

If there’s one opponent that may be able to knock either brother off the top right now, it’s each other.

While they have spent hundreds if not thousands of hours training with each other, fans are always going to talk about the chances of seeing them face off with one another.

The twins have spoken about their brotherly rivalry in the past with Tye revealing that he has come out on top in each of the legitimate matches that they have had against one another.

For a glimpse into exactly how these contests would play out, FloGrappling posted a full round that Tye and Kade Ruotolo had against each other while out in Mexico.

ONE Championship fans have come to expect high pace and output contests with tons of creativity when the Ruotolo brothers are in action so putting one against the other, you know you are in for a high-action affair.

As serious competitors who won’t want to lose a match to anyone, blood related or not, they don’t take it easy against one another either as you can see in this round.

If you’re a submission grappling fan, you may have just found one of your new favorite videos watching two of the best in the world go at it while knowing each other’s games as well as their own.

Watch the full round below: