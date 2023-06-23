Watch: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao rocks Rodtang, training partners with high-speed mid-kicks

ONE Championship shared an impressive training video from Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Sam-A is a legendary fighter who has found success in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Although these combat sports are considered a young man’s game, the Thai superstar continues to succeed at 39 years old.

On June 23, Sam-A looks to add another accomplishment to his historic resume as he takes on Prajanchai PK.Saenchai for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, ONE posted training footage of the 39-year-old, featuring an appearance from fan-favorite and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, with the caption saying:

“All set for the rematch 😈 Can Sam-A edge out Prajanchai and claim the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Friday Fights 22 TOMORROW? 🥊 @aaa_gaiyanghadao @rodtang_jimungnon”

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Prajanchai PK.Saenchai have fought each other once before under the ONE banner. In July 2021, Prajanchai fought for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. Sam-A was the world champion at the time, but Prajanchai dethroned him with a unanimous decision win.

Two years later, they will meet at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday. Although Sam-A is older, he shouldn’t be underestimated against his former opponent. Meanwhile, Prajanchai is riding momentum after defeating Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer on January 20 this year.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Prajanchai PK.Saenchai are scheduled to fight inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

