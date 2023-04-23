WATCH: Sean O’Malley and crew left stunned by Gervonta Davis' body shot KO against Ryan Garcia

Sean O’Malley was shocked when Gervonta Davis finished Ryan Garcia with a body shot.

On Saturday night, Davis and Garcia met inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for one of the most talked about boxing matches of the year. In the seventh round, ‘Tank’ dropped ‘King Ry' with a body punch, leading to a TKO win for the undefeated Baltimore native.

O’Malley, a UFC bantamweight, watched the event with a camera set up for his live reaction. Once the fight-ending sequence occurred, ‘Sugar’ had this to say:

“Did he drop him to the body? Was that a liver shot? Oh sh*t, oh sh*t. I didn’t even get to see it. No. He dropped him with a body shot… That was a fast 10 count. He did outbox him, he really f*cking did.”

Davis’ win against Garcia extended his boxing record to 29-0. Although he currently doesn’t hold any undisputed world titles, ‘Tank’ has solidified himself as one of the biggest superstars in boxing.

Watch Sean O’Malley's live reaction to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia below:

Sean O’Malley says he would beat Gervonta Davis

Sean O’Malley has found success in the UFC through his creative striking. Due to the growing popularity of MMA fighters competing in boxing matches, it would be intriguing to see ‘Sugar’ test his skills in the ring. During the same YouTube reaction video, O’Malley revealed his interest in fighting Davis in the future by saying:

“I’m telling you, me vs. Gervonta, big boxing fight one day, it’s gonna f*cking happen.”

After Davis knocked out Garcia, O’Malley went on Twitter and had this to say about ‘Tank':

“Walk out was hard. Still feel like I piece him low key”

Before focusing on a boxing crossover, O’Malley has plenty of challenges waiting in the UFC. He last fought in October, securing a split decision win against Petr Yan. As a result, the 28-year-old emerged as the number one-ranked UFC bantamweight.

On May 6, Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his 135-pound title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. O’Malley plans to wait until that fight plays out and take on the winner for the bantamweight strap.

