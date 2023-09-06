WATCH: Sean Strickland sticks to promise and spars fan at UFC 293 open workouts

Sean Strickland is set to challenge Israel Adesanya for undisputed middleweight glory in the main event of UFC 293 this weekend.

'Tarzan' is one on MMA's wildest characters, having made numerous controversial statements during his UFC career, including how delighted he would be if he 'killed' someone during a sanctioned MMA fight.

Sean Strickland has invited many fans in the past to come and spar with him at Xtreme Couture MMA gym, where 'Tarzan' trains full time. However, Strickland has now extended those invitations to fans in Sydney, Australia, where the UFC 293 card is being held.

The morning of the UFC 293 open workouts, Strickland took to Twitter to share the following message:

"The UFC says I must do some open work outs tonight at 540.. If you bring gloves I'll spar you! Just don't f***ing cut me! Lmao"

Footage of Sean Strickland sparring with a fan during his open workout has since been uploaded to Instagram by MMA Junkie.

Strickland will be facing Israel Adesanya on relatively short-notice, as the UFC 293 main event was only announced roughly a month ago.

'Tarzan' is coming off of his first stoppage win since 2020, as he defeated Abus Magomedov via TKO in the second-round of the UFC Vegas 76 main event on July 1.

Adesanya will also enter the octagon at UFC 293 off the back of a knockout win, as he defeated Alex Pereira in stunning fashion to reclaim the middleweight title at UFC 287.

Israel Adesanya hopes to provide fans with a "spectacular" finish against Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will do battle in the UFC 293 main event, with the latter attempting to unseat the undisputed middlweight champion.

Adesanya is one of the most technically-skilled strikers that MMA has ever seen, and 'The Last Stylebender' is hoping to provide fans with a finish to remember.

Strickland is not viewed as the same level of striker as Adesanya, but the middleweight champ is not underestimating his opponent entering fight week for UFC 293.

'Tarzan' employs a far more elementary style of striking, and uses a combination of relentless pressure and a high output of strikes to overwhelm is opponents. But as seen against Alex Pereira, world class strikers are able to exploit Strickland's weaknesses on the feet, something that Israel Adesanya hopes to do.

During a training vlog uploaded to Adesanya's YouTube channel, he said this:

"What we're working on as well, it's definitely raised the bar. The motivation is just taking his head. It's another guy to style against. Being in Sydney, six of us on the card, half the card is [City Kickboxing], so I have to close the show spectacularly."

Watch the video below from 2:50: