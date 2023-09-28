WATCH: Stamp Fairtex breaks down barriers in gripping Anatomy of a Fighter documentary

Stamp Fairtex is now a certified megastar both in her home country, Thailand, and all over the world. It’s hard to find a fight fan who doesn’t have a clue about the ONE Championship star, but there was a time when Stamp was even shunned from practicing martial arts.

Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand, but the public perception of the discipline usually favored men, while women such as Stamp were discouraged from building their own martial arts legacy.

Nonetheless, Thailand’s general populace began to shift its mentality and one of the people who ushered in the change was Stamp. The carefree hard-hitter from Pattaya was one of the most influential figures in the female Muay Thai uprising, and her journey was shown in dramatic detail in an episode of the highly acclaimed Anatomy of a Fighter series.

The series posted on YouTube:

“‘Anatomy of Stamp Fairtex: Unbroken’ is an engaging YouTube documentary that delves deep into the extraordinary journey of Stamp Fairtex, a Thai Muay Thai kickboxer and mixed martial artist. This captivating documentary unveils the trials and triumphs of the first two-sport ONE World Champion as she chases her dreams of becoming a three-sport world champion in the world of martial arts.”

The episode detailed Stamp’s rise as a child prodigy, and how she used Muay Thai to help her family rise from poverty.

Her fortune ultimately changed when she joined the famed Thai gym Fairtex Training Center. The Pattaya facility eventually forged the version of Stamp that tore through ONE Championship’s vaunted roster.

In just her third fight for the promotion, she was already in possession of the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

Although she already held gold in the striking arts, Stamp decided to pursue MMA and eventually made further history when she captured the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Title after submitting Ritu Phogat in the tournament final in December 2021.

She is now in her quest to grab hold of a third world title when she faces South Korean star Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world championship this Friday at ONE Fight Night 14.

The card goes down at Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.