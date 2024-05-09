WATCH: Stamp Fairtex gives a step-by-step guide to her picture-perfect KO finish of Alyse Anderson in Denver

Stamp Fairtex delivered one of the most vicious knockouts of 2023, putting away American Top Team product Alyse Anderson with a perfectly placed body kick in Denver, Colorado.

On Friday, June 7, the reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion will return to Impact Arena in Bangkok to defend her world title for the very first time. Hoping to make Stamp's reign a short one will be former training partner and No. 2 ranked contender, Denice Zamboanga.

But first, Stamp offered ONE commentator and former fighter Mitch Chilson a lesson in how she pulled off one of her greatest highlights in front of a raucous U.S. crowd at ONE Fight Night 10 last year.

Stamp goes into her first fight as the ONE atomweight queen with an impressive 11-2 record in mixed martial arts and a 64% finish rate.

Denice Zamboanga plans to use her wrestling skills to score an upset over Stamp Fairtex

Going into her first shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, Denice Zamboanga is ready to shock the world and score what would be considered by many as one of the greatest upsets in promotional history.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of their highly anticipated world title tilt, 'The Menace' plans to put her ground game to work, neutralizing Stamp's world-class striking and grinding out a world championship victory.

"I know Stamp. She trained very hard, we trained very hard. I know she prepared a lot of her striking and also her grappling. But I could say that I will use my ground game advantage."

Will Zamboanga hand Stamp her first loss in over two years, or will the Thai superstar add a successful atomweight MMA world title defense to her resume?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.