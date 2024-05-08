WATCH: Stamp Fairtex goes through an emotional roller coaster watching Smilla Sundell’s KO of Natalia Diachkova

Stamp Fairtex was thrilled to see her teammate, Smilla Sundell, walk away with another big win at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. Eight months removed from her spectacular third-round KO of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14, 'The Hurricane' put her 'O' on the line against Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After an impressive opening round from the 'Karelian Lynx,' it was Sundell's turn to turn up the heat, delivering a beautiful barrage of strikes that had teammate and friend Stamp Fairtex jumping out of her front-row seat.

"Smells like team spirit. What‘s next for Smilla Sundell? @stamp_fairtex @smilla_fairtex."

Sadly, Smilla Sundell lost her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the scales after failing to make the 125-pound weight limit. Despite the devastating setback, the Swedish teen phenom intends to reclaim her strawweight crown before potentially moving on to another weight class.

Stamp Fairtex puts her gold up for grabs for the first time at ONE 167

As for Sundell's teammate, Stamp Fairtex is just a few short weeks away from her first defense of the women's atomweight MMA crown. In September, the Thai superstar scored a vicious body-shot knockout against Ham Seo Hee to claim the vacant atomweight strap inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Returning to the Circle at ONE 167 on June 7, Stamp will put her 26 pounds of gold up for grabs against another friend and former training partner, Denice Zamboanga.

'The Menace' rides into Impact Arena in Bangkok as the No. 2 ranked contender at atomweight MMA courtesy of her back-to-back wins against 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba. She also holds victories over Jihin Radzuan and Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi.

Can Zamboanga score the upset and end Stamp's reign early, or will the Thai add another notable name to her already impressive hit list?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.