WATCH: Stamp Fairtex’s picturesque head-kick KO leaves referee stunned in amazement

The newly crowned ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has certainly come a long way from being a monster of a prodigy in the world of Muay Thai and ONE Championship decided to celebrate her rise to the top in a recent video posted on their social media.

For those unfamiliar with Stamp's handiwork, the video featured her MMA debut against Rashi Shinde back in July of 2018 at ONE Warrior Series 2 where it only took her 19 seconds to claim the victory after she landed that big headkick knockout.

Aside from the spectacular knockout, fans also called to attention how the referee reacted to the surprisingly crisp kick from Stamp:

Good for her stopping before the ref even reacts, self control and sportsmanship

The ref was just pondering life as the girl got knocked down lol

Could I handle it? Ummmm HELL NO

How Stamp Fairtex claimed the ONE atomweight world championship

Her win over Shinde kickstarted a five-fight winning streak before it was stopped by Alyona Rassohyna in January 2021 with a guillotine choke.

After she got even with Rassohyna in the rematch, Stamp put together a three-fight winning streak which allowed her to challenge Angela Lee at ONE X where she got stopped in the second round.

Stamp would put together another winning streak before finally claiming the then-vacant ONE atomweight world championship, recently relinquished by Lee, by defeating Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 this past September.

Lee decided to let go of her seven-year grasp of the world title due to the tragedy that befell her family in December of 2022.

The fans also showered Stamp with even more support after a video of her rise to becoming a three-sport champion made its rounds on the internet via social media.