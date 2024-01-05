WATCH: Stamp’s sheer MMA brutality against Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2

Stamp Fairtex made history in 2023. Now the question is, what comes next in 2024?

After capturing world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE Championship banner, the new atomweight MMA queen made the move to mixed martial arts with the dream of one day becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport ONE world champion. On September 29, she achieved that goal, securing a brutal third-round knockout against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee to claim the vacant atomweight MMA world title.

However, Stamp's journey to the top began a year prior when he returned to the Circle for a high-stakes clash with Malaysian sensation Jihin Radzuan in October 2022.

ONE is looking back on the Thai’s brilliant performance against ‘Shadow Cat’ and how it set her on the path to becoming one of the greatest fighters in the promotion’s illustrious history.

Following her impressive three-round showing against Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2, the Thai superstar added wins against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak and Alyse Anderson, setting the stage for a showdown with one of the sport’s most experienced strikers in Ham Seo Hee.

After two fairly competitive rounds, things would come to a crashing halt for ‘Hamzzang’ when she suffered a vicious body blow 64 seconds into the third stanza.

The victory made the Fairtex Training Center representative the first and only three-sport world champion in ONE history and immediately begged the question, what’s next?

With Jihin Radzuan scoring an impressive third-round submission victory over Jenelyn Olsim, perhaps we could see ‘Shadow Cat’ one day run it back with Stamp inside the Circle.

Who would you like to see the Thai fan favorite put her title on the line against in 2024?