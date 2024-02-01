WATCH: Strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks’ ruthless domination of Lito Adiwang in explosive ONE debut

MMA has seen fighters from different martial arts backgrounds excel and reach the mountaintop of the sport, and the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion definitely shined in his ONE Championship debut.

Jarred Brooks made his way to the world’s largest martial arts promotion in November 2021, and while he has formidable grappling skills, ONE Championship fans had no idea just how great he would eventually be.

His opponent then was the Philippines’ Lito Adiwang - one of the most feared strikers in the promotion’s strawweight MMA division with three TKOs and one knockout to his name.

‘The Thunderkid’ hoped to spoil the promotional debut of ‘The Monkey God’, and while he had early success defending against Brooks’ wrestling pedigree, Adiwang would make the mistake of taunting the newcomer towards the end of the first round.

Brooks happily responded to Adiwang’s challenge and immediately went for the takedown before using his ground-and-pound to soften up the Filipino star, before cinching in an arm-triangle to get the submission win.

Jarred Brooks to rematch Filipino rival at ONE 166

Brooks currently remains undefeated in the realm of MMA through four fights and will look to continue the streak against the man he dominated in December 2022 to become the ONE strawweight MMA world champion - Joshua Pacio.

ONE Championship’s two best strawweight MMA stars will do battle inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar as part of ONE 166 on March 1.

Pacio made his case for the rematch by pulling out a unanimous decision win against Mansur Malachiev last October and has leaned heavily on his faith to get him through a tough 2023.

