WATCH: Superbon and Petchtanong trade punches to the face in intense sparring session

Though former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the best kickers in the game, this doesn't mean he can't clock you with a punch to the jaw.

People may tend to sleep on his underrated boxing technique as the former world champion is most known for shutting people's lights off with a perfect shin-to-the-dome.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, we saw the Thai superstar intensely trading punches with reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Needless to say, it's as if the two aren't friends.

Considering how most traditional Thai fighters would play spar instead of throwing full-on strikes to make it safer for them to fight as frequently as they usually do, this sparring session is quite rare to see.

If you look closely, it seems that Petchtanong has a mild gash on his left cheek. We're not sure if it was caused by the intense boxing session, but we wouldn't be surprised if it were the case. These guys aren't fooling around.

Just last month, Superbon scored another highligh-reel KO with his signature high kick at ONE Fight Night 11. In front of his hometown crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former world champion absolutely starched Tayfun Ozcan with a counter-head kick after a punch combination:

It's quite amazing how Superbon connected the head kick within punching range, a feat not a lot of kickers can pull off. It's just way too close for someone to connect his foot to someone's jaw with any significant force. This goes to show the kind of kicking mastery the modern-day Thai legend possesses.

After the win, the former ONE kickboxing world champion called out his rival and the man who snatched his belt away, Chingiz Allazov.

Earlier this year, Allazov found the perfect way to counter Superbon's kicks: he pressured him with debilitating punches inside the pocket. Based on how he knocked Ozcan out by countering a punch combination with a sneaky head kick, plus his boxing training with Petchtanong, we can hazard a guess that Superbon is getting himself ready to deal with Allazov's punches if ever they fight again.

