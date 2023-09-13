WATCH: Superbon shows Mitch Chilson how to counter a 1-2 with a ludicrous roundhouse kick

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to participate in a historic clash against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the two greatest Thai strikers of this generation will collide in what many consider "The Best vs. The Best" match-up for the ages.

Ahead of the much anticipated superfight, ONE commentator Mitch Chilson posted a video of the former ONE kickboxing world champion teaching him how to land his signature weapon: his sneaky head kick:

"@superbon_banchamek rung my 🔔 Tip of the day: don’t drop your hands around Superbon @onechampionship #muaythai"

Fans are loving the friendly exchange between the two and are expressing it in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@bunmeng01, though beign funny, may have had the perfect assessment of the situation:

"The Dragon was at the shadow realm for a moment right there lol"

@_italia87_ pointed out that the Thai former world champion's greatest strength is his ability to hit people with shots they don't see coming:

"Every coach ever : "Its the shots you don't see coming that knock you out" Superbon : 🦵🏻"

If you want to see just how lethal and sneaky the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king's high kicks truly are, just watch his unbelievable KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11. It proved that the Thai superstar can land his head kick no matter the distance.

It doesn't matter if it's from kicking distance or inside the pocket, Superbon will find a way to sneak it in and land it on your jaw. The leg dexterity required to land the kick on someone's jaw from that distance is something to behold.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the two greatest in Muay Thai and kickboxing will clash in what could be the most important fight in both sports' modern history. The event is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.