WATCH: Superbon Singha Mawynn goes at it with former Lumpinee champ Singdam in preparation for Tawanchai

By Jake Foley
Modified Oct 19, 2023 23:29 GMT
Superbon Singha Mawynn
Superbon Singha Mawynn training with Singdam (Left and Right)

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was seen working out with former Lumpinee Stadium world champion Singdam.

In January of this year, Superbon suffered a shocking second-round knockout loss against Chingiz Allazov to lose his world title. Five months later, the 33-year-old returned to action and bounced back with a highlight-reel knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan.

Although he’s back on track, Superbon is still focused on regaining ONE gold. As a result, he’s been putting in work with Singdam, which was shown in a video shared on Instagram. The former ONE world champion’s social media post was captioned:

“My feet are going away on their own, teacher. @singdam_1984 Almost couldn't stop in time 🤣”

The Instagram comment section featured several fans praising Superbon Singha Mawynn for his training video:

“Slippery feet. Good thing it's just the tip of the feet. 😂”
“🔥🔥👏👏❤️Singdam ledgend an Superbon beast mode 👏”
“Natural. Very 🔥”
“Your teeps are beautiful!!”
“Let's go champ 🔥”
On December 8, Superbon Singha Mawynn will challenge Tawanchai for the latter’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. They were initially scheduled to fight on October 6 before Superbon was forced to pull out due to a leg injury.

As for Tawanchai, the Thai superstar has solidified himself as one of the best strikers on the ONE Championship roster. The 24-year-old is riding a six-fight win streak with four in Muay Thai and his last two in kickboxing.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn will headline ONE Fight Night 17. The highly-anticipated event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

