WATCH: Superlek and Panpayak go to war in two blistering Muay Thai encounters

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be faced with the toughest test of his career when he meets reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

Superlek will step into the ring for his fifth fight of 2023. This time, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will attempt to capture his second ONE world title whilst dethroning one of the most feared men in the art of eight limbs, Rodtang. The pair will headline the promotion’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22.

Before his long-awaited Muay Thai superfight with Rodtang, ONE Championship is looking back at the legendary bouts between Superlek and ‘The Angel Warrior’ Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

“Before ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek challenges Rodtang for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34, relive the continuation of his longtime rivalry with fellow Thai superstar Panpayak in 2020 and 2022!”

Superlek and Panpayak have competed against one another on two separate occasions under the ONE Championship banner. The first coming at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020. On that night, ‘The Kicking Machine’ secured a unanimous decision victory, extending his undefeated record with the promotion.

More than two years later, the two Thai warriors would match up once again as part of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix tournament at ONE 164. Superlek secured a second straight win, though this one was much closer than the first, with ‘The Kicking Machine’ narrowly escaping via a split decision.

Since then, Superlek has added four more wins to his record. Later this month, he’ll attempt to make it win number five in 2023 as he faces the 271-win veteran, Rodtang.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.