WATCH: Tawanchai paralyzes Jamal Yusupov with brutal leg kicks in last world title defense

At ONE Fight Night 7, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai successfully defended his belt for the first time. While to some this is not surprising, the way he did it is something even his die-hard fans didn't expect.

Against grizzled Russian striker Jamal Yusupov, the Thai phenom ended things quite early with a swift leg kick that caused an immediate damage to Yusupov's leg.

ONE Championship posted a video of the fight-ending kick on Instagram:

"Etched in memory 😳 Can Tawanchai outstrike Davit Kiria in his kickboxing debut in ONE on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🥊 @tawanchay_pk"

The bout was pegged to be a real challenge for the young Thai star, but it was over before it truly began. The entire bout can be shown in a shorter than your average Instagram reel. Considering the toughness and durability of Yusupov, you can only imagine how powerful that kick was. It's safe to say that a full-on kick from Tawanchai is not going to be good for your health.

To instantaneously cause severe damage on a limb with one strike takes perfect timing, placement, speed, technique, and of course, insane power. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's kick shouldn't only be admired, it should be studied, as well.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 against the Georgian Davit Kiria in a kickboxing bout, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king will have a new set of obstacles to figure out at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Elbow strikes and excessive clinch fighting wouldn't be allowed, which can be an adjustment to any Muay Thai specialist. Still, if Tawanchai lands his powerful low kick cleanly once again, we might see a repeat of Yusupov.

ONE Fight Night 13 will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.