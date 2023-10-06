WATCH: Tawanchai PK Saenchai shows Mitch Chilson his limb-shattering technique to break down defenses

Tawanchai PK Saenchai showed Mitch Chilson the kicking technique that led to his first ONE Championship kickboxing win.

On August 4, Tawanchai temporarily left his throne in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division to test his skills in kickboxing. The Thai superstar was matched up against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 and made a statement at the Georgian’s expense.

In the first thirty seconds of round three, Tawanchai PK Saenchai landed a brutal kick that broke Kiria’s arm and ended the fight.

The featherweight Muay Thai king met up with Mitch Chilson, a former fighter and current commentator for ONE, to break down his technique used against Kiria. The video of Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s demonstration was posted on Chilson’s Instagram with the caption:

“Tawanchai can break body parts with one swift kick. He targets the arm to reduce the power of punchers. Can he handle the punching power of Smoking Jo when they collide at ONE Fight Night 15? #onechampionship #kickboxing #muaythai”

On Friday, October 6, Tawanchai PK Saenchai was supposed to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in a super-fight against Superbon.

Unfortunately, Superbon pulled out of the ONE Fight Night 15 main event due to a leg injury, postponing the highly-anticipated matchup.

Tawanchai will stay on the fight card for ONE Fight Night 15 under different circumstances. Instead of a featherweight Muay Thai bout, the Thai superstar will return to kickboxing for his second consecutive bout in the sport.

The 24-year-old has been matched up against the always dangerous Jo Nattawut, who holds five wins across Muay Thai and kickboxing in the promotion. During that time, Nattawut has secured several highlight-reel finishes, with plans to add another inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, U.S. primetime.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.