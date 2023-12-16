WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama’s bone-crushing KO of British star Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1

ONE Championship shared the entire footage of Nong-O Hama’s impressive world title win against Liam Harrison.

In August 2022, then-world champion Nong-O was scheduled to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Harrison, who was riding a two-fight win streak. The intriguing matchup took place at ONE on Prime Video 1, with only one round being needed to determine the winner.

Harrison is known for being a gritty veteran who can go toe-to-toe with any bantamweight Muay Thai fighter on the planet. Yet, ‘Hitman’ couldn’t make it to the second round against Nong-O, as the Thai legend destroyed his legs with kicks, leading to a first-round finish.

Over a year later, ONE re-posted the footage of Nong-O’s world-class performance on YouTube with the following caption:

“Before former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O makes his highly anticipated return to action against #5-ranked contender Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his shattering knockout of British striking superstar Liam Harrison in 2022!"

Nong-O Hama has fought twice since defeating Liam Harrison. Firstly, the Thai superstar defended his bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Alaverdi Ramazanov with a third-round knockout win on January 20. Three months later, tragedy struck for the 37-year-old.

In April of this year, Nong-O was shockingly knocked out by Jonathan Haggerty in round one of the ONE Fight Night 9 main event, leading to the world title changing hands. The former bantamweight Muay Thai king now looks to get back on track later this month.

What’s next for Nong-O Hama?

On December 22, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for one of the most stacked cards of the year, ONE Friday Fights 46. Nong-O Hama will be featured on the pay-per-view main card, but it won’t be an easy fight for the Thai superstar.

Nong-O is scheduled to fight Scotland’s Nico Carrillo. ‘King of the North’ made his promotional debut in April and holds a record of 2-0, both wins by knockout. Carrillo plans to capitalize on his opponent’s star power to take a significant step toward earning a world title shot.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website to learn how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.