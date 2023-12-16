WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama turns on the ignition in his preparation for Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

ONE Championship shared footage on social media of Nong-O Hama showcasing his devastating kicks in a recent training session.

On December 22, Nong-O will fight for the first time since being dethroned of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The Thai legend won’t be competing in a tune-up fight to get back on track, as he’s scheduled to face Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Nong-O Hama has added motivation to silence the doubters, which has been shown in his training footage. ONE recently posted a video on Instagram of the 37-year-old blasting kicks while Trainer Gae held the pads. The social media post was captioned:

“Nong-O is turning on the IGNITION 💨 Can the former bantamweight Muay Thai king shut down rising star Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 🤯 @nongogaiyanghadao”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

What’s at stake between Nong-O Hama and Nico Carrillo?

Nong-O Hama’s first-round knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty was his lone defeat under the ONE banner. With that said, the Thai superstar is 37 years old, leading some fans to question how much gas is left in the tank.

Therefore, Nong-O plans to prove he still has another title run in him by taking out Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46.

As for Carrillo, the Scottish fighter made his ONE debut earlier this year and now holds a 2-0 record, both wins by knockout. With a win against Nong-O, ‘King of the North’ would separate himself from the rest of the division to validate his world title aspirations.