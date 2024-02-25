WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang begins ONE Championship war path with dominant debut over Sergio Wielzen

Over the last five years, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, dubbed ‘The Iron Man,’ has established himself as one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship history.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has gained a reputation for being one of the most exciting strikers on the planet for his aggressive style and iron-like chin. Rodtang has gone toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the art of eight limbs, but today, we look back at his epic debut against Sergio Wielzen.

“Rodtang’s EPIC debut against Sergio Wielzen showcased his unmatched talent! 💥 Who’s eagerly awaiting his next fight? 🚀”

That victory kickstarted a 12-fight win streak in Muay Thai competition. Along the way, he scored victories over Walter Goncalves, Danial Williams, Joseph Lasiri, and current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty not once but twice!

However, ‘The Iron Man’ finally met his match at ONE Friday Fights 34 when he stepped inside the ring to fight Superlek.

Rodtang and Superlek deliver one of the greatest Muay Thai fights of all time

Rodtang and Superlek were on a collision course for years, but on September 22, 2023, it came to fruition inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Over three rounds, the two Thai warriors delivered one of the most intense battles in modern memory with fists and blood flying.

It was a beautifully violent display of heart and determination, but in the end, only one man could leave with his hand raised, and that was Superlek.

Since then, practically everyone, fighters and fans have been clamoring for a rematch, including ONE world champion Tawanchai, who sat ringside for the Muay Thai Fight of the Year.

"Both of them deserve to win,” Tawanchai told ONE. “They did their best throughout the three rounds. The truth is, I came to this event because I wanted to watch this match at the ringside. And I think there should be a rematch.”

Do you want to see a rematch between ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’ in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.