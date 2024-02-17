WATCH: Thai megastar Superbon links up with famed Brazilian trainer Leo Elias in Bangkok

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle, former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is putting in work with famed Brazilian trainer Leo Elias.

Superbon is widely considered to be one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport. His notable victories over Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian more than that, but the Thai superstar currently finds himself in a bit of a rut, losing bouts against Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai in two of his last three outings.

Determined to change things up and get back to his winning ways, Superbon is working with Leo Elias — the head coach of Phuket Fight Club in Thailand. He is also the coach of reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

“Work with @leo7elias today 🙏👊🏽”

Superbon open to rematches with Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai

Superbon has not yet announced an official return date, but with a slew of massive ONE Championship events coming down the pipeline, we suspect that fans won’t have to wait long to see the former featherweight kickboxing king back in action.

As for who it will be against, that’s anyone’s guess, but if the Thai gets his wish, it will be a rematch with the man who handed him his first loss under he ONE Championship banner — Chingiz Allazov.

“I’m always looking for a rematch,” Superbon told Nickynachat. “I need a rematch instead of just being scared because I got defeated. In a competition, this is natural [winning and losing]. This is how things have always been.”

He has also left the door open for a potential rematch with the last man to meet him inside the Circle, Tawanchai.

If you missed Superbon’s last appearance or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.