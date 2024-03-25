WATCH: Thai megastar Superbon’s rises from immense heartbreak to capture unprecedented kickboxing success

Thai sensation Superbon Singha Mawynn will once again cross paths with Marat Grigorian as the two featherweight kickboxing stars step inside the ring with interim gold on the line.

On Friday, April 5, Superbon and the former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion headline a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Two years after their first meeting at ONX X, they'll run it back to crown a new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, ONE Championship is looking back at Superbon's incredible rise up the ranks to becoming one of the pound-for-pound greatest kickboxers in the sport today.

"Ahead of Superbon's heated grudge match with Marat Grigorian for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title, learn about the Thai superstar's tumultuous path to greatness."

Superbon came out on top when they met at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase in March 2022. With the former ONE world champion deliver a repeat performance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will the Armenian knockout artist add another belt to his impressive collection?

Superbon and Marat Grigorian riding high after impressive KOs in their last victories

Since their first meet, both Superbon and Marat Grigorian have come up short against the promotion's reigning featherweight kickboxing king, Chingiz Allazov. However, both have bounced back, proving that they are far from done competing at the highest possible level.

In the year following his loss to 'Chinga' at ONE Fight Night 6, Superbon scored a highlight-reel head-kick KO against Tayfun Ozcan and went toe-to-toe with reigning featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai.

As for Grigorian, he has added his own victory over the aforementioned Ozcan in addition to a vicious third-round knockout of another Thai icon, Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.