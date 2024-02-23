WATCH: Thai phenom Phetjeeja dictates the action against kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen to earn interim gold

Thai superstar Phetjeeja will look to trade in her interim world title for undisputed gold on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20.

Less than three months removed from her show-stealing performance against seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 to claim the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing crown, ‘The Queen’ will return for a highly anticipated unification clash with world titleholder Janet Todd.

Phetjeeja goes into the contest with an unblemished record under the ONE Championship banner, dispatching her first five opponents, four of them by way of knockout. But she is yet to face a test like the one ‘JT’ is primed to give her inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Can Janet Todd stop Phetjeeja’s hype train in its tracks?

Capturing the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship with an impressive showing against three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, Chuang Kai Ting, and two-time ISKA champion Lara Fernandez.

Overall, Todd is 7-2 inside the Circle with 39 career victories. With a win over Phetjeeja, ‘JT’ will bring the Thai’s hype train to a full stop and re-establish herself as perhaps the best female kickboxer on the planet.

Who do you have coming out on top when Janet Todd meets Phetjeeja in an International Women’s Day showdown? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.