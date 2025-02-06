WATCH: Thai sniper Saemapetch Fairtex's brutal yet clinical one-hitter blister of Rittewada in Singapore

Thailand has produced some of the most vicious strikers in the history of combat sports, including hard-nosed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai standouts Saemapetch Fairtex and Rittewada Petchyindee.

The Thai stars crossed paths for a second time in their ONE tenures at ONE 160 in August 2022. Saemapetch exacted his long-desired revenge on the Petchyindee Academy product with an expertly executed overhand left midway through the second round.

In an Instagram post, the world's largest martial arts promotion gave fans an in-depth look at the subtleties of Saemapetch's game that led to the one-shot finish of Rittewada.

Saemapetch savored his victory in front of a packed crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in response to Rittewada handing him his first TKO defeat under the ONE banner back in November 2021 at ONE: NextGen II.

In February 2023, the Fairtex Training Center representative then emerged triumphant over Zhang Chenglong in a bantamweight kickboxing matchup. However, Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo derailed his momentum with a third-round knockout in April of that same year.

As fate would have it, Saemapetch will have a chance to avenge his defeat to 'Demolition Man' at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Saemapetch has been hunting for Felipe Lobo rematch since last year

Saemapetch called for his shot at a rematch with Felipe Lobo following another revenge victory, this time over Mohamed Younes Rabah last February.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the renowned striker stated:

"I can face anyone, anyone that the promotion gives me. But it would be great to fight Lobo again because it would be a great rematch."

Watch the entire interview below:

