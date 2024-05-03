WATCH: Thai sniper Sinsamut Klinmee details his nasty fight-ending sequence against Liam Nolan

Ahead of his return to the ring on Friday, May 3, Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee is offering fans an inside look into his vicious second-round knockout of Liam Nolan in his sophomore appearance with the promotion.

'Aquaman' will look to make it three-in-a-row at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video when he meets Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

But first, Sinsamut walked ONE Championship fans through his counter left that KO'd Liam Nolan a mere five seconds into the second round of their clash at ONE 159 in July 2022.

"Sinsamut can turn the switch off. Will the Thai juggernaut best Russian powerhouse Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video?"

After coming up short in back-to-back world title bids against reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel, Sinsamut has bounced back with noteworthy wins over Victor Teixeira and Mouhcine Chafi. If he can bag another win at ONE Fight Night 22, he'll take one giant step closer to earning another shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Dmitry Menshikov ready to add another KO to his resume against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22

Of course, leaving the Mecca of Muay Thai with a win this Friday night will be much easier said than done. Sinsamut is scheduled to go toe-to-toe with Dmitry Menshikov, a Russian fighter who has already gained momentum with a couple of stellar knockouts in his last two outings.

After scoring a brutal finish against Rungrawee Sitsonpeenong at ONE Fight Night 14, he came right back, adding another highlight-reel KO against Mouhcine Chafi.

Who extends their win streak to three straight in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Vidoe in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.