WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai and Superbon’s elbow symphony in epic world title encounter in Bangkok

For five full rounds, Superbon Singha Mawynn and reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai lit each other up with a series of brutal elbows at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Making his Muay Thai debut under the ONE banner, Superbon went toe-to-toe with one of the best strikers in the world. And while he did not come out on top, he still showed the world why he is considered by many to be one of the pound-for-pound greats.

He'll look to live up to that reputation on Friday, April 5, when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a rematch with three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian in the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner.

"Elbow symphony. Will Superbon dominate Marat Grigorian in their explosive showdown at ONE Friday Fights 58 for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship?"

Running back to their iconic clash at ONE X in March 2022, Superbon and Grigorian will battle it out for the opportunity to become the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king, setting the stage for a future unification clash with reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Marat Grigorian is ready to even the score with Superbon inside the Circle

In their first meeting under the ONE Championship banner, Superbon came out on top via a decisive unanimous decision. He'll look to deliver a repeat performance, but that could be easier said than done, as Marat Grigorian has looked nothing short of spectacular in his latest wins.

Particularly at ONE 165 in Tokyo, where he sent Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong crashing to the canvas via a third-round KO to solidify himself as the number-two ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing division — one spot behind Superbon.

Will Marat Grigorian even the series with Superbon inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, or will the Thai sensation add another 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold to his collection?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.