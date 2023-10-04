WATCH: Thanh Le shows Mitch Chilson how to execute his signature whipping kick

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le is set to face Ilya Freymanov for the division's interim throne at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The bout came on the heels of undisputed king Tang Kai getting injured ahead of his supposed world title defense against Le earlier this year.

Ahead of his bout with Freymanov, Thanh Le appeared on Instagram teaching ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson how to land his powerful whipping kick:

"@thanhlemma returns to face Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15! Here the 5th degree Tae Kwon Do black belt and former ONE FW Champ shows me how to kick. Drill: Stand 12 inches away from a wall and try throw a kick with the leg closest to the wall. Learn how to connect the leg like a whip and KTFO out of your opponent."

Tae Kwon Do masters like Le are considered the most lethal kickers in all of martial arts. Unlike other kicking geniuses like Muay Thai fighters who focus on torque and power, however, Taekwondo practitioners lean towards speed and timing. This was how Thanh Le KO'd Yusup Saadulaev back in 2019.

The grappling specialist in Saadulaev made the fatal mistake of shooting too far away from the then-debuting Le. This allowed the Vietnamese-American striker to throw a kick so fast and so technical that it caught the Dagestani in the most unexpected way possible.

In vintage Taekwondo style, Le raised his knee in a straight line and then snapped the foot forward for the kick. Since Saadulaev was shooting down for a double-leg, it was Le's knee that collided with the side of his head instead of the shin or foot. it didn't matter, however, as the impact instantly sent the challenger to the shadow realm.

Watch to see Thanh Le attempt to achieve a similar result against Ilya Freymanov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

