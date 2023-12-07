WATCH: The most cold-blooded knockouts from fighters in ONE Fight Night 17’s all-Muay Thai spectacle

Coming in fresh and hot this weekend, ONE Championship’s latest blockbuster offering serves fight fans a violent cocktail of exciting bouts in ‘the art of eight limbs’.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video is an all-Muay Thai affair of epic proportions, featuring a stacked card of guaranteed bangers that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

In the main event, reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine meets WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia in a battle for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

In the co-main event, American Muay Thai sensation ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei makes his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization against wily Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai contest.

Needless to say, every fight is designed to deliver loads of action, and it would hardly be a surprise if they all end in finishes.

ONE Championship recently posted an exciting highlight reel clip of some of the athletes competing on the card and their best finishes.

It went up on Instagram, and you can view it here:

Judging by the fan reactions, everyone’s hyped up for this epic spectacle.

Extended preview of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video

The action doesn’t just end with the main and co-main events. Before the headliners, there’s a slew of interesting matchups to be had.

Thai phenom Saemapetch Fairtex returns to take on Mohamed Younes Rabah of Algeria. Dmitry Menshikov of Russia faces Mouhcine Chafi of Spain and Morocco. Former Rodtang victims Walter Goncalves and Jacob Smith do battle in what is guaranteed to be a war.

Also, teenage sensation, 17-year-old ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali goes for his fifth straight win in ONE Championship, while Vietnamese sensation Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat makes his epic return to action.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.