WATCH: The subtleties of Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan’s devastating trademark left hook

Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan will look to put her signature left hook on display this Friday, March 8 when she returns to the ring.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video will celebrate International Women’s Day in style with a slew of can’t-miss clashes featuring the absolute best in the world of women’s combat sports. Making her first appearance of 2024, Buntan will square off with ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto in a bout that could have some serious title implications.

Before stepping back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Buntan offered some insight into one of her most devastating weapons courtesy of a quick clip on Instagram.

“Jackie Buntan hooks ‘em 💪 Catch her return against Martine Michieletto THIS FRIDAY at ONE Fight Night 20 on @primevideo!”

Buntan is 5-1 under the ONE Championship banner with 25 victories overall. Her lone loss came against reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in April 2022. Buntan has since won back-to-back bouts as she works toward another shot at ‘The Hurricane.’

Jackie Buntan will let fate decide how she leaves ONE Fight Night 20 with a win

Asked how she sees things playing out against Michieletto this Friday night, Jackie Buntan exhibited confidence that she will have her hand raised in victory but is content to let fate decide the method.

“I mean, I expect to come out on top, that's for sure, she told Sportskeeda MMA. “How it happens, I leave it up to fate. I am not one for predictions. But I'm confident in my skill set, my ability.”

Jackie Buntan’s opponent, Martine Michieletto, will look to build off her impressive promotional debut in June 2023 when she bested UK favorite Amber Kitchen at ONE Fight Night 11.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.