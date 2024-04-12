WATCH: Three-sport queen Stamp’s one-hit quitter against Rashi Shinde in debut fight under ONE Championship banner

Before ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex puts her 26 pounds of gold on the line for the very first time, ONE Championship is looking back at where her mixed martial arts journey began.

On Friday, June 7, the ONE Championship superstar will return to the ring inside Bangkok's Impact Arena nine months removed from her explosive third-round KO of Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 to claim the vacant atomweight women's title. In her first defense, she'll take on No.2-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga.

But first, we look back at Stamp Fairtex's MMA debut at ONE Warriors Series 2 in July 2018. There, she scored a highlight-reel knockout of Rashi Shinde in just 19 seconds.

"EXPLOSIVE. Stamp is ready to defend the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video."

In the six years that followed, she has amassed an impressive 11-2 record in MMA. Along the way, she etched her name in the ONE history books, becoming the first fighter in promotional history to claim titles in three different sports — kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA.

Stamp Fairtex shoots for two-division glory at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado

In addition to seeing the three-sport queen put her atomweight strap on the line in her country this June, fight fans in North America will see the three-sport queen make her triumphant return to The Mile High City on September 6 when the promotion presents ONE 168.

Emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the Pattaya-based athlete is scheduled to challenge current ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan in an attempt to become a simultaneous two-division champion.

The same year that the Thai landed her first career MMA win, Xiong Jing Nan was already ONE Championship's strawweight champ, having defeated Tiffany Teo for the inaugural title at ONE: Kings of Courage in January 2018.

She has since defended the title on seven separate occasions against the likes of Michelle Nicolini, Ayaka Miura, and 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee on two separate occasions.

Can Stamp do what Angela Lee never could and dethrone 'The Panda' in The Centennial State?

