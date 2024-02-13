WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty is quick with his lethal combos ahead of world title defense against Felipe Lobo

ONE Championship is set to give fans an exciting night of fights before the week ends with ONE Fight Night 19 taking place on Friday, February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The main event will surely be a cannot-miss affair as it will feature ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty defending his Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo.

‘The Demolition Man’ is no challenger to scoff at after coming away with a knockout win against Saemapetch Fairtex thanks to a flurry of blows that stunned the Thai star, forcing the referee to step in.

Lobo will likely want to replicate this success against ‘The General’, but as ONE Championship fans know all too well, Haggerty is no slouch himself.

The winner of nine fights alongside a winning streak of five plus two knockouts along the way, the English star has consistently turned in a dominant performance that has left fans in awe every single time he steps into the ONE Circle.

ONE Championship recently shared Haggerty’s progress in training for the big bout later this week and he looks as dangerous as ever.

Jonathan Haggerty welcomes women’s MMA legend to his camp

The greatest of the great combat sports athletes have always been open to learning new techniques and ways of fighting from others.

To that end, the 26-year-old got the chance of a lifetime as women’s MMA legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk to his training camp in Thailand.

What he has learned from the decorated women’s MMA star will surely come in handy against the heavy-handed Lobo.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.