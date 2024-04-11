WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty sharpens terrifying elbows for Denver super fight against Superlek

ONE Championship is making its grand return to the United States with ONE 168 on September 6, and two-sport star Jonathan Haggerty will feature in a clash for the ages.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will be putting up his Muay Thai gold on the line against flyweight kickboxing world titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Fans last saw 'The General' pull off an amazing comeback TKO victory over Felipe Lobo in his first defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship this past February after being knocked down by the 'Demolition Man' early on.

As for Superlek, he is coming off an early contender for kickboxing bout of the year as he and Takeru Segawa went all-out in their five-round war. The Thai star ultimately left with the unanimous decision win.

Haggerty is fully aware of the type of fighter that Superlek is, and the 27-year-old English star is giving it his all in training camp to prevent Superlek from becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

ONE Championship posted some of the work that Haggerty is doing in camp and it appears that elbows will be his main weapon for 'The Kicking Machine'.

Check out the video below:

ONE Championship boss ecstatic for champ-versus-champ clash

While fans are eager to see who comes out on top between Haggerty and Superlek, ONE Championship chairman & CEO Chatri Sityodtong feels the exact same way.

Before it was revealed that the mega bout would take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Sityodtong stated that he was fully confident about how their matchup would impress American fans.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public starting April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

