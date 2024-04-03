WATCH: Two-sport king Regian Eersel gets his reps in at Superbon’s gym in Bangkok ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is putting in work at the world-class Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok ahead of his defense of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

This Friday night, April 5, 'The Immortal' returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with undefeated French sensation Alexis Nicolas. To prepare his mind and his body for another tough test on martial arts' biggest global stage, Regian Eersel is training at one of the best Muay Thai gyms on the planet.

"Home of champions. If you want to be the best, come train with the best."

Aside from being owned and operated by kickboxing icon Superbon, his elite training camp in The Land of Smiles has hosted a slew of Muay Thai legends, including former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama and the art of eight limbs icon, Buakaw.

Eersel goes into his latest title defense riding an incredible 22-fight win streak dating back to 2016. His main event clash with Nicolas will be his fourth time defending the lightweight kickboxing crown and seventh defense overall.

Win or lose against Regian Eersel, ONE Fight Night 21 is just the beginning for Alexis Nicolas

Growing up in the rough neighborhoods of Paris, Alexis Nicolas is a true rags-to-riches story. Discovering kickboxing at the age of 14, Nicolas quickly made a name for himself in the sport, dominating the European scene over the course of a decade and amassing a stellar 22-0 record.

Along the way, he collected an ISKA world championship, which in turn, landed him a contract with ONE Championship. 'Barboza' made his ONE debut in January, putting on a stellar performance against Magomed Magomedov en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his first title opportunity, Nicolas said:

"Even if I don't win this, signing a contract with ONE, I will have other opportunities to prove that I'm the best. I'm really proud of the fact that I can actually bring something more -- coming from nothing -- I will bring more back to France, the title and prestige."

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

