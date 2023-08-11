WATCH: UFC fighters fall for Maycee Barber's gross-flavoured jellybeans prank, except Charles Oliveira - "A certified b**ty eater"

Charles Oliveira seemingly doesn't fall for pranks. During a recent event, UFC women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber went on a pranking spree and offered several fighters some unappetizing gross-flavored jellybeans to record their reactions.

While she successfully got most UFC stars to cringe hilariously, it looked like 'Do Bronx' was resistant to the sour taste. Despite Barber's multiple attempts at getting a funny reaction out of him, Oliveira smiled politely and thanked her for the candy. It was later revealed that the Brazilian was trying not to be rude as he didn't understand the concept of the prank.

Fans were amused to see their favorite UFC stars reacting to the unexpected prank. After @espnmma posted a video of the caper, many took to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan jokingly suggested:

"Charles is a certified b**ty eater."

Another fan praised Charles Oliveira for his civility and wrote:

"Charles pretended they were nice, what a guy."

Another user joked about Oliveira being too blessed and wrote:

"Charles too illuminated by god to get a bad one."

One fan reminded everybody of where 'Do Bronx' came from and wrote:

"Did everyone just forget that Oliveira grew up in the favelas - that man will probably eat anything, lol."

Another user wrote:

"Charles truly chosen by god fr."

Chael Sonnen on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhchev lightweight title fight on October 21 at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira first met at UFC 280 for the vacant 155-pound title. The Dagestani grappling maestro secured a dominant second-round submission victory.

After the fight, the Brazilian expressed his desire to face Makhachev again, and the promotion seemed to be on board with the idea. However, Chael Sonnen isn't happy about the situation.

The former UFC middleweight claimed that the UFC made a mistake booking Oliveira vs. Makhachev 2 due to the presence of Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, he explained:

"Giving Justin Gaethje Islam, which he just earned and asked for, is a problem because we already told the world Charles is doing it...We’ve told the locker rooms and the media that Volk goes next, if Volk beats Rodriguez and if Islam beats Charles."

He continued:

"You are moving an opportunity to nearly 2025 if you do this... If we say yes to all three, we kill the morale of an entire division until 2025.”

