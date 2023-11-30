WATCH: Ukrainian giant Roman Kryklia looks ready for battle in impending world title clash against Alex Roberts

Fans hyped up Roman Kryklia as he prepares for his upcoming world title fight.

On December 8, Kryklia looks to make history by becoming a two-sport world champion. To do so, the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion must secure a win against promotional newcomer Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, which will headline ONE Fight Night 17.

As the event quickly approaches, the Ukranian knockout artist is putting the finishing touches on his training camp. Earlier this week, DNA Pro Boxing shared a video on Instagram of Kryklia sparring with the following caption:

“DNA X R.O.K Kryklia is a Ukrainian heavyweight kickboxer currently signed to ONE Championship where he competes in both Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight division in Kickboxing, where he is the inaugural and current ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion.”

The Instagram comment section featured several fans voicing their support for Kryklia:

“Let’s go champ 🔥🔥🔥”

“No stop brother☝🏽”

“CHAMP CHAMP ✊🏼”

“Roman Kryklia is a real killer 🥊”

“Kryklia and Allazov are superheros”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥”

ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What is Roman Kryklia’s ONE Championship record?

Roman Kryklia made his ONE Championship in November 2019. He started with three consecutive world title wins, including two by knockout, to establish himself as the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion.

In 2022, Kryklia secured back-to-back knockout wins against Guto Inocente and Iraj Azizpour to emerge victorious in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. He now looks to further his legacy by defeating Alex Roberts to separate himself as a two-sport world champion.

Check out the current ONE Fight Night 17 bout order below: