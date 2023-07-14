WATCH: Video feature showcases the beauty and brutality of Jackie Buntan

Filipino-American Muay Thai superstar and ONE Championship fighter Jackie Buntan is more than a destroyer inside the ring. She also has an undeniable talent for modeling. Such a combination of fierce athletic prowess in the ring, unflinching confidence in front of the camera, and undeniable natural beauty is rare indeed.

One of her most recent exploits outside of fighting was gracing the cover of Dutch lifestyle magazine, Numero. The 26-year-old striker posted photos of it on Instagram:

"My first ever cover with @numero_netherlands 🩸🗡️ What a special project to be a part of- do things that inspire you and feed your energy 🩵"

Now, a famous YouTube MMA channel MMA Watch has featured the dashing and dangerous Muay Thai fighter in a thoroughly engaging spotlight video. They've captured both Jackie Buntan's ferocity in the ring and fierceness in the modeling world:

"Jackielou Buntan is a Filipino-American Muay Thai kickboxer, currently competing in the strawweight division of ONE Championship, where she is a one-time ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship title challenger"

Buntan's latest outing in ONE Championship was at the promotion's first-ever US live show, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Filipino-American utterly destroyed Australia's Diandra Martin within three minutes. It was one of the most exciting bouts of the historic event in Denver, Colorado.

Despite her opponent's significant reach advantage, Jackie Buntan marvelously closed the distance and connected with her signature speedy combinations inside. Halfway through the first frame, the Filipino-American dynamo unleashed a picture-perfect left-hook-to-the-body-overhand-right combo that sent Martin crashing to the mat:

That was all she wrote as the Aussie wasn't able to beat the referee's 10-count. The victory gave Jackie Buntan's second in a row inside the circle, improving her ONE Championship record to 5-1. In her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, the 26-year-old Muay Thai wrecking ball announced her immediate plans: either a rematch with ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell or a shot at ONE's strawweight division's vacant kickboxing throne.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Prime Video in North America.

