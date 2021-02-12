Watch: When Cris Cyborg finished Gina Carano and sent her into MMA retirement 

In what was the first, last, and only loss in her MMA career, Gina Carano got bested by the then-rising star Cris Cyborg in a first-round TKO.

The two made history when they met in Strikeforce on August 15, 2009, becoming the first women to headline a major MMA event. It turned out to be one of the most significant fights in women's MMA.

Gina Carano was 'the face of women's MMA' at that point, while Cris Cyborg was rising to fame mowing through every big name she was coming across, including Shayna Baszler, Yoko Takahashi, and Hitomi Akano.

Gina Carano vs. Cris Cyborg - what went down in the fight

Gina Carano was undefeated and had seven wins under her name over various promotions, until she came across Cris Cyborg. It was the dream match of the women's division that everyone wanted to see. Given her then MMA record, Gina Carano was the favorite going into the fight, but many fans and MMA pundits also predicted an upset.

As it turned out, they were right. Cris Cyborg absolutely mauled Gina Carano. With one second left in the first round, the referee waived off the fight, ending the unbeaten run of Gina Carano and cementing Cris Cyborg's place in the Women's MMA scene once and for all.

Watch the full fight below:

Advertisement

The fight marked the end of Gina Carano's MMA career. Cris Cyborg, on the other hand, went on to become one of the biggest names in the sport.

Cris Cyborg is also the only fighter in MMA history, male or female, to become a Grand Slam Champion and hold world championships across four major promotions. She has held the women's featherweight title in Invicta FC, Strikeforce, UFC, and is the current Bellator women's featherweight champion.

Meanwhile, Gina Carano transitioned to the screen, landing her first major role as the lead of the action movie Haywire in 2011, followed by appearances in Fast & Furious 6 in 2013 and Deadpool in 2016.

Why was Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian?

Advertisement

Gina Carano

Gina Carano landed her biggest role till date when she was cast in Disney's Star Wars spinoff show The Mandalorian alongside Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and the lead, Pedro Pascal. She played the character of Cara Dune, an ex-rebel trooper, who had a major role in both season 1 and 2 of the show.

However, she was recently fired by Lucasfilm over a series of controversial tweets and Instagram stories. She had been under fire previously for transphobic tweets on Twitter and speaking against wearing masks during the pandemic. After her latest anti-Semitic tweet, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending on Twitter, in the wake of which the decision was taken.