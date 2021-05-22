Watch: When Leslie Smith's ear exploded in a vicious fight against Jessica Eye

Leslie Smith just suffered her ninth professional loss at the hands of Cris Cyborg at Bellator 259. The fight, which saw Cyborg retain her women's featherweight title, came to an end in the fourth round via TKO. Smith and Cyborg traded blows earlier at UFC 198, and Cyborg won via TKO in the third round. With the loss in the rematch, Leslie Smith's pro-MMA record went to 12-9-1.

While this was a memorable performance from Smith where she gave Cyborg a reasonable amount of trouble, it's not her career's most discussed moment. That distinguished honor goes to an incident in Smith's bantamweight fight against Jessica Eye at UFC 180 on November 14, 2014.

Both women were trading blows inside the octagon when Eye landed a right hand on Leslie Smith's ear. Smith's cauliflower ear ruptured and began bleeding. Some damage was curtailed between rounds, but Eye landed another set of shots on the same spot in the second frame. The bruising to Leslie Smith's cauliflower ear caused a massive rupture, leading to a doctor stoppage.

Watch a video of the incident below:

Leslie Smith's incident against Jessica Eye isn't a one-off. It's happened before in the UFC when welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj nearly lost his ear against Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 13 owing to an elbow strike.

UFC's Ramiz Brahimaj nearly loses his ear in grisly scene

For the uninitiated, cauliflower ear is a common occurrence amongst wrestlers/grapplers. Due to regular friction between the ear lobes and the floor mats, blood collects in the outer ear. Over time, the cartilage may grow and result in a visible deformity in the shape of the ear. If the blood isn't drained right away, this condition becomes chronic and lifelong, which is the case with most athletes who have cauliflower ear.

Leslie Smith vs. Cris Cyborg at Bellator 259

In her twenty-second professional outing, Leslie Smith faced reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at Bellator 259. Cyborg won the bout via TKO at 4:51 of the fifth and final round. Smith gave Cyborg an extremely challenging fight, considering this was only the fourth time in her career that Cyborg had gone past the third round. After Holly Holm, Leslie Smith is the only fighter to take Cris Cyborg into the fifth round of a fight.

Unfortunately for Smith, she would fall short in her attempt to claim the Bellator featherweight title. In a fight with lots of action and entertainment, Cris Cyborg emerged the winner to retain her belt by defending it for the second time.

Cris Cyborg's 5th round tko of Leslie Smith #Bellator259