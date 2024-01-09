WATCH: Zhang Peimian showcases unreal creativity and grit in sequence against Aslanbek Zikreev

Chinese kickboxer Zhang Peimian is one of the most promising stars in ONE Championship today. The 20-year-old 'Fighting Rooster' has mesmerized fans time and time again with his creative and aggressive style.

This week, we were treated to a slow-motion replay of Zhang Peimian nearly decapitating Aslanbek Zikreev back at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash last year.

ONE Championship described Zhang's beautiful question mark kick on Instagram with the caption:

"What's on deck for Zhang Peimian in 2024? 🥊

Fans have been reacting in various ways in the comments section:

@itsyaboishucai, @h20prolures, and @shailendra_11110 were all in awe of how Zikreev managed to stay standing after eating such a violent kick from Zhang:

"How did he not die after those lmao"

"Damn these dudes are hard as coffin nails. How did bro eat those strikes like snacks?"

"I am pretty dam sure that was a knockout kick 🤨🤨"

@telvinkipapa is quite the fan of the 'Fighting Rooster':

"Love watching this guy 👊🏻🇨🇳🐓"

Zhang Peimian vs. Aslanbek Zikreev play-by-play

Zhang and Zikreev both came out aggressively at the opening bell. The Russian striker immediately pressed his Chinese foe with his trademark pressure. However, Zhang stayed composed and returned every strike his opponent threw in his direction. ‘The Fighting Rooster’ landed several hard punches on Zikreev with ferocious accuracy.

In the second round, Zhang tried to chop Zikreev down with powerful calf kicks. It may have caused significant damage but didn't stop the Russian stalwart from coming forward.

In the third and final round, the 20-year-old Chinese phenom threw caution to the wind and went toe-to-toe against Zikreev in the middle of the circle.

This resulted in an exciting barnburner, with both athletes throwing everything but the kitchen sink at each other in the hopes of scoring a finish. Zhang found a home for his left hook and inflicted significantly more damage to secure the hard-earned unanimous decision win.