"We are focusing more on what I can do" - Double-champ Regian Eersel unbothered by what Alexis Nicolas brings to the table

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel of The Netherlands knows not to underestimate his upcoming opponent.

In fact, the 31-year-old Dutchman says the undefeated Alexis Nicolas is as dangerous an opponent as they come. But he's just simply not focused in anything Nicolas brings to the table.

Instead, Regian Eersel is focused on just coming into this fight in the best possible condition so that he can give a good performance.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel says he's always been sharpening the tools and getting ready for war.

'The Immortal' said:

"It's the same guys that I spar with. They adapt their style a little but not that much. My trainers keep me sharp when we are having pad sessions, that's the main thing. We don't focus a lot on the opponent we have. We are focusing more on what I can do."

Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas are set to do battle for the lightweight kickboxing strap in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel says making a mistake against Alexis Nicolas is unacceptable: "I will not forgive myself"

Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel knows the stakes are incredibly high in his main event showdown against undefeated 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas. One mistake could turn out costly.

That's why Eersel says making an error in this fight is simply unacceptable.

He told ONE Championship:

"If the opponent is better than me, then he has my respect and it happens. But if the mistake is on my side, like I dropped my left hand or I hesitated because I wanted to do something, I will not forgive myself. So that's why it is important to have the people that you trust in your corner."

