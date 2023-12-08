"WE ARE MAKING PROGRESS" - Judge rejects DIICOT's appeal against Tristan and Andrew Tate to travel throughout Romania, fans ecstatic

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have just had a stroke of luck. Both brothers have been embroiled in a legal battle ever since being charged with sexual assault, human trafficking, and the founding of an organized crime syndicate to lure women under false pretenses. However, a judge recently rejected an appeal against them.

The appeal, which was made by DIICOT, was intended to bar the Tate brothers from traveling freely in Romania. Unfortunately for DIICOT, both brothers are now free to do so. Despite their controversial past, both men have legions of loyal fans who follow their every move.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that their fans reacted positively to the judge's rejection of DIICOT's appeal. However, some fans still had questions, with one comment referencing the court's seizure of some of the Tate brothers' assets:

"What about their cars and everything they siezed?"

Most of the comments, though, were celebratory:

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO WE ARE MAKING PROGRESS!!!!!!"

Another fan characterized it as long overdue news:

"Question is why did it take so long 🥲But thats great news!"

One comment congratulated the elder Tate brother directly, referring to him by an abbreviation of his 'Top G' alias:

"Congratulations G"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the Andrew Tate court development

While fans have rejoiced over the latest development in the Tate brothers' trial, the pair's legal battle with the Romanian courts is expected to last an extended period. Despite the damning charges they're faced with, the Tate brothers have continued to proclaim their innocence.

Andrew Tate's kickboxing and MMA records

While Andrew Tate is primarily known for his misogynistic rhetoric and controversial content as a social media influencer, he is also a former combat sports athlete. In fact, he has dabbled in both kickboxing and MMA, having been a two-division world champion in the former due to his ISKA titles.

He retired from kickboxing with a fairly standard record of 76 wins and nine losses. Meanwhile, his MMA tenure was far shorter, consisting of three fights, during which he scored two wins and one loss before his MMA retirement.