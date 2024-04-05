"We have a different game plan" – High-octane Marat Grigorian says he’ll be switching things up in Superbon redo

Marat Grigorian has something different up his sleeve for his scheduled rematch this week with Thai superstar and longtime rival Superbon.

The 32-year-old Talin native will vie for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is a rematch of their first showdown under ONE Championship in March 2022, where the Thai kickboxer, who was then the reigning featherweight world champion, defeated Grigorian by unanimous decision.

Having learned from their previous fight, the Hemmers Gym standout said they have made adjustments to their game plan and look to employ them come fight night.

Marat Grigorian told the virtual press conference for ONE Friday Fights 58:

"We have a different game plan this time. It's very interesting. It's going to be interesting to see. We are going to work from distance and some good news will come. Just wait and see."

Check out what he had to say below:

Marat Grigorian is making a third attempt at the world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 and hopes to finally go over the hump.

His first attempt was in his first showdown with Superbon while the second came in August last year against reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov, where he also lost by unanimous decision.

He was last in action back in January in Japan, knocking out Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the third round.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian says rough upbringing led him to martial arts to help improve his life

Marat Grigorian had a rough upbringing, which made him turn to martial arts to try to improve his and his family's lives.

Grew up in the agricultural town of Talin in Armenia, the Hemmers Gym standout said it was tough for them to make ends meet. There was also a lot of pressure on him, being the only male child in the family, to be a provider.

He found a way to go about it through martial arts, starting young before moving to greater heights through the years on his way to providing a better life for himself and his family.

In a recent interview with Sportsmanor, Marat Grigorian shared what he went through growing up, which has served as one of his motivations for his career all this time.

He said:

"I didn't have a good childhood, there were many hungry days, many hungry days, you know. We are about four children, and I'm the youngest one. I'm the only man. I have three sisters so I had only one vision, and that was to help my parents, to help my family get a better life in every way possible. And that was when I started to focus on training, martial arts, in kickboxing."

Watch the interview below:

Grigorian looks to fulfill one of his career goals of becoming a ONE world champion when he vies for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

