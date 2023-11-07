“We gave everything” – Lito Adiwang hopes fans were entertained by his absolute barnburner with Jeremy Miado

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts fighter Lito Adiwang exacted payback on compatriot Jeremy Miado in their highly competitive rematch last week in Bangkok. He also expressed hope that they gave what the fans wanted after leaving them hanging in their first encounter.

‘Thunder Kid’ chalked up a hard-earned unanimous decision win over ‘The Jaguar’ at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The showdown was a redo of their first joust in March last year, which ended abruptly after Lito Adiwang injured his knee in the second round and was forced to take a technical knockout loss.

For the rematch, the HIIT Studio affiliate wanted to give an exciting fight to the fans, and he believed that he was able to do that with his spirited performance throughout the three-rounder.

Lito Adiwang told the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview:

“I'm just happy. I’m just happy. I gave what the fans wanted and, of course, even me. I wanted to finish this fight so even though both of us are Filipinos. It's just like everyone wants this rematch to happen, so I hope you enjoyed it and we delivered well, because yeah, judging from my face and my foot, we gave everything.”

Watch the interview below:

Lito Adiwang set the pace in the rematch, landing a crisp left hook in the opening round that dropped Jeremy Miado. He almost finished the contest after following it up with a barrage of ground strikes. Miado survived the onslaught and was able to go the full route.

In the end, however, it was Lito Adiwang’s hand that was raised in triumph, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favor.

The win was the Baguio native’s second win back from knee injury after his 23-second TKO of Indonesian Adrian Mattheis back in September.

Adiwang is now looking to pile up more wins and build his standing once again as a contender in the strawweight division currently ruled by American champion Jarred Brooks.

Meanwhile, with the loss, Miado dropped his second straight fight after winning four consecutive matches previously.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.