“We should do it” – Sage Northcutt eager to get Shinya Aoki fight out of the way

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is still on board for a potential clash with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

After sitting on the sidelines for nearly four years following a disastrous ONE Championship debut in 2019, Northcutt made his triumphant return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 for a clash with former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Despite being on the sidelines for years, Northcutt looked better than ever, scoring a 39-second submission over Mujtaba via a slick heel hook.

Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to see ‘Super’ step back into the circle. All signs pointed toward Sage Northcutt finally booking a long-teased showdown with former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki, but thus far, the fight has not come to fruition.

Speaking with the promotion, Northcutt said he is 100 percent interested in a clash with Shinya Aoki and hopes that they can finally lock down a date soon.

“Yeah, absolutely [I still want that fight],” Northcutt said. “We had it in the works before I had my last fight with Ahmed. We had it set and he said he still wants it. I think we should do it.”

Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki were previously scheduled to meet at ONE on TNT IV in April 2021, but a bad bout with COVID-19 kept ‘Super’ away from his hotly anticipated return longer than expected.

Two and a half years later, ‘Super’ is still hoping they can make the fight happen, even if it means going into enemy territory:

“It’ll be pretty cool to have that [Shinya Aoki] fight in Japan. I saw people on Twitter and Instagram saying things like ‘Oh, this would be so awesome in Japan’. I’d be down for that too,” Northcutt said during an appearance on Fistivities with KB & Renato Laranja earlier this year.

